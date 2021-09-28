Entertainment
American singer R. Kelly found guilty of child trafficking, faces life in prison
Award-winning American recording artiste, Robert Sylvester Kelly better known as R. Kelly has been found guilty of molesting women, boys and girls.
The “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner, on Monday, September 27 was convicted on all nine counts including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”
The 54-year-old singer faces 10 years to life in prison.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about nine hours for the past two days before reaching their unanimous verdict.
“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot but a predator,” Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez had mentioned in her opening statement sometime last month.
