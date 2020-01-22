American startup accelerator announces new $15m fund for African Fintech. Nigeria’s Cowrywise makes list

Boston-based BFA Global through it startup accelerator initiative, Catalyst Fund, has listed Nigeria’s Cowrywise as one of the startups making up its new cohort.

The new cohort, comprising of an Indian startup and 5 other African-based startups, will benefit from the $15m fund aimed to support Fintech.

While this funding opportunity will go a long way to boost operations of Cowrywise, it will in turn go a long way to enable the investment leverage to expand its coast.

For a country like Nigeria where there are numerous players emerging within the Cowrywise space, competition and rivalry is bound to be on the rise.

With this fresh financial backing and international leverage for Cowrywise, WealthNG, Piggybank and other investment platforms are put on their toes.

While BFA Global might be adding to its portfolio, it is no doubt building inclusive and competitive economies for a more sustainable and equitable world.

It is therefore expected that Cowrywise, with the Catalyst Fund armour, should be able to build and introduce more impressive interest rates, app, tools and guides so that its offerings can provide smarter ways to plan, save and invest for clients and users.

