American superstar, Moneybagg Yo, wants to work with Tems

American recording artiste, Moneybagg has revealed that he is a big fan of Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems and wants to work with her.

Taking to his verified microblogging site, Twitter on Wednesday, November 3, the American singer real name DeMario DeWayne White applauded Tems’ ‘raw’ vocals before unveiling his intentions.

His tweet reads, “I need to do a song with Tems ASAP. She’s too raw.”

This comes after Tems featured on Wizkid’s banger, ‘Essence’ and on Drake’s ‘Fountain.’

Also, Ripples Nigeria also confirmed that the 26-year-old Afrobeats singer recently received five nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Earlier in the year, Moneybagg Yo’s album, ‘A Gangster’s Pain’ was the top selling album in the US, before Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

