Americans pay tributes to victims of 9/11 attacks (PHOTOS)

Today, Sunday, citizens of the United States of America are reminiscing about the September 11, 2001 incident, popular tagged 9/11.

A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks on the day.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.

Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

More than two decades later, September 11 remains a point for reflection on the attack that reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. war on terror worldwide.

Here are photos from the tribute ceremony.

