Amid accusations by NURTW, Gov Makinde shifts blame over insecurity

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has blamed the state’s political opposition over the deteriorating state of security in the state.

According to him, the opposition are responsible for the scourge due to its penchant for politicising the situation in order to gain prominence.

Makinde made this observation on Monday during the inauguration of Oyo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Governing Board at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

“I have been listening and watching people trying to politicise the issue of security. Well, I want to appeal to such individuals within the state. It is our state and it is only God that puts people in position.”

“If you want to destroy the state before everybody to gain political power, I wonder the kind of state such an individual or group of people will want to preside over. We have seen cases where they doctor videos to discredit Amotekun. We have seen cases where people go out and out-rightly tell lies,” the governor said.

The governor also maintained that security is a collective responsibility, not just for the government or governor alone, adding that everybody needs to come on board and par-take.

He further noted that the establishment of the Amotekun corps was to bring security operatives closer to the people.

He said: “Amotekun Corps are not licensed to carry weapons like AK-47 compared with the sophisticated weapons being carried by the bandits.

“We believe that with the inauguration of this board today, we will see even more visible action in securing Oyo State, especially in the area of fostering relationship between Amotekun of Oyo State and similar security network agencies in the neighbouring states of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti.

“We also expect more inter-agency co-operation within the state.”

Makinde’s position on the state of insecurity in the state is coming soon after the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) also blamed the actions of the state government on violence that engulfed a part of Ibadan, the state capital recently, that led to the death of one person.

The union had alleged that the violence was instigated by one Auxiliary, who had been banished from their group, but was appointed by the state government to manage the state’s motor parks.

