Amid B’Haram attacks, Zulum set to resettle more IDPs, says we have to take destiny into our hands

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has inaugurated two committees for another phase of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) resettlement in the state.

The governor’s action came amid attacks being launched by Boko Haram terrorists in towns earmarked for resettlement.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday, Zulum said the people of the state have to take their destiny into their own hands.

According to him, the attacks on areas the government planned to resettle people, were plots by the terrorist to intimidate civilians and ensure they remained the only ones having access to the towns.

“One of the tactics of the insurgents is to ensure that there is no human population in most of the locations in the state.

“The presence of the human population in villages and towns is a threat to them. We have to take destiny into our own hands, so the earlier the better,” Zulum said.

Among those earmarked for resettlement by the committee include indigenes of Marte in Northern Borno and indigenes of five wards in Gwoza Council area of the state.

The committee has, therefore, been mandated to rebuild the communities destroyed by the insurgent group.

A recent attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy by the terrorists while they were journeying to Baga to receive returning IDPs left no less than 30 persons dead including security operatives.

