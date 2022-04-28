Amid calls for more fights, Fury says he’s ‘done’ with boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not listening to calls for him to consider staying on in boxing, as he has confirmed he is “done” with the sport.

The Briton declared he was going to retire following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley, England on Saturday.

Fury stands a chance of becoming the undisputed champion if he stayed on to have the unification fight that has been expected to happen before the year runs out.

And Whyte, who was defeated at the weekend, had also hoped that his opponent would remain in the sport so there could be a rematch.

But speaking to Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show on Wednesday, Fury said he was deciding to leave boxing behind to spend more time with his family.

“I am done. Every good dog has its day,” he said.

“Like the great Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight. When is enough, enough?

“I am happy, I am healthy. I still have my brains, I can talk, I have a beautiful wife, I have six kids, umpteen belts.

“I have plenty of money, success, fame, glory, what more am I doing it for?”

He added: “Boxing is a dangerous sport.

“You can be taken out with one punch as we saw on Saturday night and it only takes one unlucky blow and you might not get up off that canvas.

“I am quitting while I am ahead. I am undefeated and only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion. I am very happy and contented in my heart with what I’ve done.”

Fury is unbeaten in 33 bouts and retirement would mean missing the opportunity to unify the heavyweight division for the first time since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat in 1999.

