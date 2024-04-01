Amid challenges, World Bank gives Nigeria’s NIN registration pass mark

Amid concerns recently about unauthorized access to the National Identification Number (NIN) database, the World Bank has pegged the success rate of the NIN drive by the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at about 70% indicating that the process is making progress.

This is according to the latest implementation report on the project published on March 29, 2024 by the World Bank, it noted that the “NIMC is making satisfactory progress”.

As of December 2023, data released by the Commission showed that 104.16 million Nigerians had been issued NIN, representing 70% of the target.

Under the project, NIMC is expected to have issued the National Identification Number (NIN) to 148 million Nigerians by June 2024.

Highlighting some of the milestones that have been achieved under the project, the World Bank NIMC has updated its Android enrollment software which will shorten the time of enrolment.

“Updates include the reduction of the enrolment fields to 10 minimal fields, and the introduction of a two-factor authentication for enrolment officers amongst other features of the upgrade are completed.

“In addition to shortening the enrollment time, the project has established relationships with humanitarian and civil societies to ensure the inclusive capture of women.

“Enrollment numbers reached ~45 million from ~15 million at the onset of the project, which is 59.4% of the targeted female enrollment.

“Features of the completed upgrade include a child enrolment use case and school-based enrolment campaigns, which were tested during the test phase enrolments.

“The total child enrollment reached 16 million from almost nothing at the onset of the project, which is 31.1% of the targeted child enrolment,” the project report stated.

By: Babajide Okeowo

