Amid claims of lopsided corruption fight, group dubs Magu a man of integrity, inducts him into Buhari’s Hall of Fame

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was on Wednesday inducted into the President Muhammadu Buhari Integrity Hall of Fame.

He received the induction after he was adjudged a man of integrity, transparency and honesty in his duties by the Arewa House (Centre for Documentation and Research), Ahmadu Bello University.

The induction took place at the corporate headquarters of the EFCC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Director of the Centre, Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, while justifying the choice of Magu for the honour, said that the EFCC’s boss had demonstrated courage, consistence and integrity in the discharge of his duties.

He also stressed that, many corrupt Nigerians, that were considered untouchable in the past, had been brought to book.

“We are impressed by the courage and integrity of Magu and the record-breaking results that the EFCC has garnered since he assumed his role in 2015”, he said.

In his response, Magu appreciated the Arewa House for the honour bestowed on him, saying that he felt humbled to be linked with the Integrity Hall of Fame of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is quite humbling to be found worthy of an induction into the Integrity Hall of Fame of our great president.

“President Muhamadu Buhari, no doubt, has established great reputation globally as an ardent and committed anti-corruption fighter.

“His appointment as First-ever African Union Anti-Corruption Fighter bears great credence to his commitment to the fight against corruption. I, therefore, consider it great honour to be inducted into such integrity realm by the Arewa House,” Magu said.

The recognition is coming amid claims in some quarters that the EFCC under Magu has been fighting a lopsided corruption fight.

Many Nigerians have kept wondering why some politicians accused of corruption in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were not being prosecuted.

