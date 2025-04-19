Amid complaints, Nigerian govt shuts Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport for emergency runway repair

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

This development was announced by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the agency in a statement posted on its X platform early on Saturday morning, April 19, 2025.

Earlier, Nigerian airline, Air Peace, had announced the suspension of all flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, citing safety concerns over the condition of the airport’s runway.

In a statement released on Friday, April 18, 2025 and signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, the airline said it was compelled to halt operations into Enugu due to persistent runway issues that have been causing major disruptions to its flights.

“We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns,” the statement read.

“The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.”

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests Indian woman with 72 parcels of heroin packaged as chocolate at Kano airport

Reacting to this, FAAN has now closed the airport disclosing that there is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

“Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports. We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure. FAAN” the statement noted.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now