Amid confusion, APC fixes Sept 4 for LG congresses

Amid the several arguments in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the validity of tenure of its caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Yobe State governor, the party has set a date to conduct its local government congresses across the country.

The APC in a statement on Wednesday by its national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja, fixed Saturday, September 4, 2021 for its local government congress.

Akpanudoedehe, noted that the sale of forms has already commenced.

The party’s ward congresses which held nationwide on July 31, was enmeshed in controversies with many stakeholders accusing the leadership of the party of interference and imposition.

In some states, there was chaos as contending parties engaged each other in free for all fights, leading to the loss of lives while in states like Bayelsa, Imo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the congress was cancelled whlle about 10 people were killed in Akwa Ibom where Akpanudoedehe hails from.

The APC LGA congress is seen as another step which will lead up to the party’s national elective convention to be held later in the year.

