Politics
Amid confusion, APC fixes Sept 4 for LG congresses
Amid the several arguments in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the validity of tenure of its caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Yobe State governor, the party has set a date to conduct its local government congresses across the country.
The APC in a statement on Wednesday by its national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja, fixed Saturday, September 4, 2021 for its local government congress.
Akpanudoedehe, noted that the sale of forms has already commenced.
The party’s ward congresses which held nationwide on July 31, was enmeshed in controversies with many stakeholders accusing the leadership of the party of interference and imposition.
In some states, there was chaos as contending parties engaged each other in free for all fights, leading to the loss of lives while in states like Bayelsa, Imo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the congress was cancelled whlle about 10 people were killed in Akwa Ibom where Akpanudoedehe hails from.
The APC LGA congress is seen as another step which will lead up to the party’s national elective convention to be held later in the year.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...