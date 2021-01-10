Amid criticisms Nigerian Army redeploys 1000 senior officers in major shuffle

A total number of 1000 senior officers of the Nigerian Army have been redeployed across military formations in the country in a major shuffle.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday night by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Sagir Musa, which revealed that those affected include; Major Generals, Brigadier-Generals, Colonels, Lieutenant Colonels, Majors, and Captains.

The statement by Musa noted that the major shake-up was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in a bid to revitalise the army for greater performance and effectiveness.

Those affected include; Major General FO Agugo who was moved from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, to Defence Headquarters Department of Communications as Chief of Defence Communications. Major General M Mohammed was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited and appointed Managing Director among others.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army launches Operation Tura Takaibango in North-East

According to the statement which also noted that Major General H Ahmed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police remains as Provost Marshal (Army), all the postings and appointments will take effect from January 18, 2021.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities and appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the nation and the service,” the statement read in part.

The Nigerian Army and other military arms have come under criticisms lately following the level of insecurity in some parts of the country, occasioned by the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

The situation has fueled calls by many Nigerians for the sack of the service chiefs.

Join the conversation

Opinions