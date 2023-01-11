Politics
Amid fears of cancellation, Afenifere insists on Feb 25 election date
Concerns about a possible rescheduling of the upcoming general elections slated for February 25, has elicited reactions from stakeholders.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had expressed fears that the forthcoming election might be suspended due to the rising threats of insecurity across the country.
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who was represented by the Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, issued the warning at the validation of election security training resources held in Abuja, on Monday.
“If the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis. This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen,” he warned.
READ ALSO:Pa Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi over Tinubu out of sheer hatred —Fani-Kayode
However, Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-political Organization, on Tuesday, insisted that the date must not be shifted.
This was contained in a statement issued by the organization’s National Secretary, Jare Ajayi who said: “Every effort must be made to ensure that the general elections slated for February and March this year not only hold successfully but also that winners emerge and are sworn in on May 29, 2023, as stipulated by relevant laws.
“We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held. There also was insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped.”
