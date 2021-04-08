Amid FG's struggle to pay doctors, Nurses write Ngige, demand increased allowance | Ripples Nigeria

The University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA) has urged the Federal Government to increase members’ monthly hazard allowance from the current N5,000.

The association stated in a letter dated March 31 that the upward adjustment should reflect level of hazards to which healthcare workers in their cadre were exposed.

The letter, made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Thursday, April 8, was addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

It was signed by Chief Solomon Egwuenu and Philip Eteng, Chairman and Secretary of the association, respectively.

Captioned: “Equitable Adjustment of Health Workers’ Hazard Allowances,” it reads in part, “Sir, we write to commend your on-going effort at ensuring that our age-long cry for the review of health workers’ hazard allowance is addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“However, we call for equity in the adjustment of the hazard allowance such that the template for the upward review shall be prorated to the level of exposure to clinical hazards.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to re-emphasise that the current N5,000 payable to nurses, who swim in an ocean of hazards, as hazard allowance epitomises insensitivity on the side of government.

“The treatment shows a lack of commitment or the political will to reposition our healthcare system for efficient service delivery.

“Globally, the performances of healthcare systems are proportional to the level of welfare and motivation advanced to nurses; nursing is the cornerstone upon which care is anchored in the healthcare delivery system.’’

The union decried poor treatment meted to nurses describing it as the bane of the Nigerian health system.

“Every progressive health system understands that nursing is the heartbeat of the healthcare system.

“It is better late than never; a reviewed allowance equitably configured to reflect the level of exposure to clinical hazards such that nurses who are exposed the most are paid the most will motivate them.”

Resident doctors in the country are currently on strike, as the federal government has continued to seek ways to end the industrial action.

Pausity of funds is one reason government has given for being unable to meet the demands of the striking doctors.

