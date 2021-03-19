 Amid growing insecurity, Aregbesola re-echoes govt's promises to secure Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Amid growing insecurity, Aregbesola re-echoes govt’s promises to secure Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that the Federal Government is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens.

Aregbesola made the remarks at the inauguration of a modern aerial fire fighting vehicle at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State on Friday, March 19.

This is coming on the heels of security threats across different parts of the country.

He said the Federal Government would not relent in its effort to making policies, resources, and strategies for a safer Nigeria.

 

“As you are aware, the Federal Executive Council at its meeting two weeks ago, approved the procurement of 94 fire service vehicles.

“These include 44 fire trucks, 15 water tankers, 15 Rapid Intervention Vehicles, and 20 Basic Life Support Ambulances.

“This is in addition to 106 modern firefighting trucks and vehicles procured by the Federal Fire Service between 2016 and 2020,” he said.

READ ALSO: Crisis looms in Osun APC as Aregbesola targets ex-dep gov Omisore

He revealed that the service, through his initiative, was also engaging the Federal Republic of Belarus for collaboration.

He explained that the collaboration was expected to usher in a better deal, especially in the procurement of Aerial Firefighting Vehicles, Rapid Intervention Vehicles, Command and Control Vehicles, and the training of firefighters.

“A few days ago, I approved foreign training on high-rise fire-fighting for 17 officers of the service. This is to ensure optimal use of the vehicle slated for commissioning today”, he said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said the Lagos state government had always taken the issue of fire very seriously, adding that the procurement of the modern aerial fire fighting vehicle was a welcome development for the state.

“We have close to 700 firefighters in employment and it will interest you to know that we are recruiting another 500.

“We have an enormous amount of fire trucks and 18 fire stations across the state while two new stations are being built in Apapa and Amuwo Odofin”.

