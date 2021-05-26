Amid growing opposition, Nigerian govt commits to retaining NYSC scheme | Ripples Nigeria

Nationwide calls for the discontinuation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have elicited a response from the federal government who reiterated its commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of the scheme.

This stance by the federal govt was conveyed via a tweet issued on Wednesday by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

He disclosed that the FG is committed to sustaining the NYSC amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped.

He further lauded the scheme towards its contribution towards fostering national development and unity.

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth,” the minister explained.

“The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said though the scheme was mapped out to foster unity among Nigerians, the programme has failed to address the essence of its establishment after several decades.

During a plenary session on Monday, Abiante who represents Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency decried that several reform efforts have also not yielded desired results.

“Due to insecurity across the country, the National Youth Service Corps Management now give considerations to posting corps members to their geo-political zone, thus defeating one of the objectives of setting up the service corps i.e. developing common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration,” the lawmaker said.

“Many corps members are being used by their employers for jobs that have no bearing on the skills acquired at institutions of higher learning, thus making them unemployable after their service year.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

