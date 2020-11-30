Amid killing of 43 rice farmers, Lai Mohammed assures govt’ll continue to protect Nigerians

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, has assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government would never stop to protect the lives of Nigerians.

The minister spoke on Monday, November 30, in Makurdi, Benue State, while responding to questions by newsmen on the last Saturday killing of over 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

Lai Mohammed was in Makurdi to witness the formal take-off of the North Central Zonal Headquarters of the Nigerian Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The minister told newsmen, “When people talk about terrorism, they don’t seem to appreciate the fact that terrorism is not a local but a global issue and there is no part of the world that is not experiencing pockets of terrorism.”

On the killing in Borno and insecurity issue in the country, Lai Mohammed said:

“I am glad that the governor (Samuel Ortom) himself has said the FG has done a little in curbing the issue of insecurity in Benue State.

“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihood, but you must understand that we are also dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with terrorists and for one reason or the other we have been denied these platforms; these weapons and without adequate platforms, we will remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“But you see, you must also be able to look at the terrorists; you see terrorists also use media and publicity as oxygen.”

He went further to say that the mindless killings of innocent people by Boko Haram was an act by the “dying terrorist group to give an impression of a sudden spring to life and “does not mean that the government is not doing enough.”

The minister added, “terrorism in Africa and any other place in the world has the same concept; you have a group of people who are extremists in their thoughts, who don’t believe that we and you should be alive.”

Meanwhile, NIHOTOUR is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and is saddled with providing skills proficiency, technical upgrading programmes and professional knowledge-based education in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

