Amid outcries, Fani-Kayode thanks Zamfara emir for title of ‘Hero of Shinkafi’

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed gratitude to the Emir of Shinkafi in Zamfara State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashi, for conferring on him the title Sadaukin Shinkafi (the warrior/hero of Shinkafi).

There had been outcries in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara following the title conferred on Fani-Kayode.

Several of the titled chiefs in the council had kicked against it and had even resigned their positions, insisting that the emir must withdraw the title conferred on Fani-Kayode.

However, in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @realFFK, on Friday, the former minister expressed his gratitude to the governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle for his kindness during the seven days he stayed in the state.

Aside also appreciating the emir of Shinkafi for his new title, he also appreciated political leaders in the state and its people.

He wrote: “Just got back from a 7 day visit to my brother Gov. Bello Mohammad Matawalle of Zamfara state. I had a great time. I thank him and the people of Zamfara for receiving me so warmly and treating me such love, warmth, respect and kindness. Matawalle is a true friend and a bridge-builder.

“I would also like to thank His Royal Highnesss, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashi, the Emir of Shinkafi, for conferring me with the ancient title of Sadaukin Shinkafi (meaning the warrior/hero of Shinkafi). This is a great honor which I cherish and I am deeply humbled and moved by it.

“I also thank His Royal Highness, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Tambari, the Emir of Maradun, for receiving me and my delegation so warmly and for organising a wonderful reception and sumptuous lunch for us at his palace which was attended by hundreds.

“Finally I thank all the pol. leaders like Alh. Sani Shinkafi who is the Wambai Shinkafi, the religious leaders, the youth groups, the NGO’s, members of the business community and the people of Zamfara state themselves for showing me so much love and kindness during my visit.”

