Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has insisted that he is going to remain in politics as Republicans begin charting a turbulent future without a clear head of the party.

Trump has declared that he can propel his party to victory in next year’s congressional midterm elections adding that he has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” read a statement sent out by Trump’s Save America political action committee following a meeting Thursday with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” the statement continued.

Trump’s comments came days after an article of impeachment against him was presented to the Senate for his (Trump’s) trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The article of impeachment was delivered on Monday by members of the House of Representatives thus setting the tone for Senate trial against the former United States president, which is expected to start next month.

