Amid unending calls for their sack, Buratai says service chiefs haven’t disappointed Buhari, Nigerians

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that he and other service chiefs had not disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians in carrying out duties.

There have been constant calls on President Buhari to sack his service chiefs and rejig the nation’s security apparatus following worsening Insecurity in the country.

However, speaking when he welcomed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, to the Nigerian Army Super camp four located in Faskari, Katsina State, Buratai said Nigerians were not disappointed with them.

Olonisakin had paid an operational visit to the camp to know how troops in the newly formed Exercise Sahel Sanity were doing.

“Exactly five years ago, I was in Ndjamena, Chad Republic, when I heard the announcement of General Olonisakin as the Chief of Defence Staff as well as my own appointment as Chief of Army Staff. We are grateful to Almighty God for giving us good health to lead the armed forces.

“It is a thing of joy to say that we are quite grateful to the President and Commander-in- Chief of Armed Forces for this honour, and assure you that we have not disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari in carrying out our responsibilities. We have not disappointed Nigerians,” Buratai said.

The army chief added at the event that Exercise Sahel Sanity had already started to launch attacks against bandits and other criminals in the North-West since its launched few days ago.

He noted that some logistics suppliers for bandits as well as their informants and collaborators had been arrested.

In his remarks, Olonisakin applauded Buratai for modernising the Nigerian Army, saying that the Nigerian Army Super Camp Four, was one of initiatives to meet modern security challenges.

