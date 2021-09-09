Connect with us

News

Amid VAT future, Hisbah confiscates vehicles transporting beer in Kano

Published

1 hour ago

on

As the debate of the collection of VAT by states rages, the Kano State Hisbah Board says it has confiscated two vehicles loaded with 5,760 cartons of assorted beer on Kano/Madobi road.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Ibrahim-Fagge, the vehicles were seized by Hisbah officials around 4:00 am. on Wednesday.

“Hisbah board has prohibited sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated,” he said.

Read also: Kano Hisbah Board arrests five men for alleged homosexuality

He further noted that the board will continue to fight against the usage of drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state.

Ibrahim-Fagge also commended the efforts of Hisbah corps, volunteers, and stakeholders for their commitment, adding that the unwholesome practice among youths had been a source of concern to society.

Opinions

