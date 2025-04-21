Amidst persistent violence, Mutfwang’s stakeholders’ meeting offers little hope for Plateau

In the wake of yet another spate of killings in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang convened a meeting with critical stakeholders on Monday, a move that critics argue offers little tangible solution to the decades-long insecurity plaguing the state.

Speaking at the event, Mutfwang stated that the meeting aimed at “fashioning out ways of tackling the recurrent attacks and wanton destruction of properties in the state.” However, for many residents, this convening represents a familiar pattern of reactive measures that have consistently failed to stem the bloodshed.

The governor, acknowledging that the “security challenges in the state had spanned for over two decades,” explained that the meeting also aimed at uniting critical stakeholders towards ending the menace. Yet, the very need for such a meeting after years of violence underscores the government’s persistent inability to ensure the safety of its citizens.

While Mutfwang decried that “insecurity had posed a serious threat to the economic prosperity of Plateau,” his commendation of President Bola Tinubu for the measures put in place to tackle the security challenges rings hollow to those who have witnessed the continued loss of life and livelihoods.

“Right from the time the Jos market was burnt to this point, you will discover that even food production in Plateau has been on the decline,” Mutfwang conceded. “Recently, we took stock of farmlands which our people have not been able to cultivate because attempting to cultivate those farmlands is at the risk of their lives.” This stark admission highlights the profound impact of the ongoing insecurity, raising questions about the effectiveness of past and present security strategies.

“There is no part of this state that does not have its share of insecurity, so we must come together as a people to address this issue,” the governor urged. “This is why we called all of you here, so we can rob minds and find lasting solutions to the security challenges in our dear state.” However, the repeated calls for unity and dialogue have yielded little practical improvement in the safety of Plateau communities.

Mutfwang called on the stakeholders to be open and make positive suggestions that would lead to lasting peace in the state. But for many, the time for suggestions has long passed, and concrete action is what is desperately needed.

The meeting, which later went into closed doors, included former governors Fidelis Tapgun, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, and retired Rear Admiral Bitrus Atukum, alongside serving and former senators, House Representatives members, traditional and religious leaders, government officials, and youth and women groups.

The presence of these prominent figures highlights the long history of the crisis, yet the cyclical nature of these meetings without a clear breakthrough offers a bleak outlook for lasting peace.

