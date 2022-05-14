Entertainment
‘Amina’ wins Best Overall Movie award at AMVCA 2022 (SEE LIST OF WINNERS)
The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday in Lagos.
The winners for each category are listed below:
Best Actress In a Drama
Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Broda Shaggi – Dwindle
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowummi Dada – Country Hard
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo
Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)
Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki
READ ALSO: AMVCA: Rita Dominic, Afolayan wow fans
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)
Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack – Amina
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Freddy Feruzi – Obambo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Rogers Ofime for Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak
Best Short Film Or Online Video
Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described
Best Online Social Content Creator
Oga Sabinus – Mr. Funny
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar
Best Movie (West Africa)
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
The Rishantes’ – Dimbo Atiya
Best Multichoice Talent Factory
Daisy Masembe – Engaito
Best Dressed Male/Female (Voted by fans)
Denola Grey/ Osas Ighodaro
Merit Award winner
Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett
Trailblazer Award
Teniola Aladese
Best Overall Movie
Amina
