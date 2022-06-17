Amira: Police express doubt over victim’s claim of being kidnapped

The Nigerian Police Force has expressed suspicion in the alleged kidnap of Ameera Safiyanu, who made a distress post on Twitter about being kidnapped along with 16 others.

Ameera, posted on her Twitter handle, @ameerah_sufyan, on Wednesday, that 17 of them were abducted at gunpoint from different parts of Abuja by men in police uniforms and a van.

She made subsequent posts about her situation and her location.

In a statement released on Friday, by the Public Relations Officer of the Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police expressed suspicion over Ameera’s claim of being kidnapped.

He confirmed that the lady had been found, and will be interrogated.

Adejobi said, “Amira Safiyanu who claimed to have been kidnapped along with 17 others by some policemen at gun point on 14th June, 2022, has been found.

“We have some suspicions about her claims as much as we debunk the kidnap of 17 others. We have some findings to make in order to get a clearer picture of the whole scenario and take proper decision as and at when due. We will keep the general public abreast of our findings as soon as possible. Thank you.”

An earlier statement by the The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, said Amira was in the hospital receiving medical attention.

The statement signed by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Oduniyi Omotayo, was titled, ‘FCT police find missing Safiyanu Amira; debunks the kidnapping of 17 other by armed men in police uniform’.

The statement read, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

“He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the emergency lines.”

