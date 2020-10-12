Amnesty accuses police of killing 10 #ENDSARS protesters in Nigeria

Rights watchdog, Amnesty International said on Monday at least 10 protesters had been killed by the police since the protests against the brutality of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began last week.

Two persons had been reportedly killed during #ENDSARS protests in the last 48 hours.

A student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Jimoh Isiaq, was reportedly shot dead by police during a protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday.

Another man was killed in the Surulere area of Lagos on Monday.

Amnesty made this claim on the number of killings on its Twitter handle on Monday evening.

It wrote: “So far, Nigerian police had killed at least 10 people since the start of protests against callous operations of SARS.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Sunday announced the disbandment of the controversial tactical squad in all the police commands across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja following the week-long protests over its activities.

