Amnesty decries violence by political actors ahead of 2023 polls

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Amnesty International has slammed political actors for instigating violence in an already-fragile polity as Nigerians battle with fuel and new notes’ scarcity.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday by Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s Director of Nigeria.

Ojigho said, “The desperation of political actors during election campaigns with cases of incitement, as well as attacks on campaign convoys and individuals in some states is unacceptable.

“The failure of the authorities to bring to justice those responsible for deadly violence during previous elections has created an atmosphere of impunity and emboldened others.

“There is also a pattern of gender-based violence by threatening women and girls with rape designed to intimidate or prevent them voting, that must end now.

“The violent incidents are deeply worrying and may have implications for the general human rights situation before, during and after the elections.

“The Nigerian authorities, political parties and candidates must uphold their human rights obligations by making sure that discrimination, hostility or violence has no place in the country.”

Several incidents of violence against politicians and activists have been reported in recent months, and Amnesty International cautions that this violence may continue to worsen.

After many instances of violence throughout the year, Victoria Chimtex, the Labour Party’s leader in the Kaura Local Government Area, was shot and killed on November 28, 2022.

David Uche, the head of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Ibeme Ward, was shot and killed on January 4, 2023, as the deadly violence continued.

Ten days later, gunmen assaulted the home of Ikenga Ugochinyere, a spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties in Imo state, and then set it on fire, resulting in the deaths of four persons.

