Amnesty Int’l accuses Nigerian govt of attempts to cover up Lekki shooting

Rights group, Amnesty International has demanded that the Federal Government of Nigeria stop its move to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate shootings which took place last Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Country Director, Osai Ojigho, AI said that what happened at Lekki Toll Gate had all the traits of the Nigerian authorities’ pattern of a cover-up whenever their defence and security forces commit unlawful killings.

The rights organisation also revealed that it has released a new timeline investigating the attack that occurred in Lagos on October 20, which collated photographs and video footage to confirm that Nigerian Army vehicles left Bonny Camp at 6:29 pm.

The statement by the group reads thus in full; “What happened at Lekki Toll Gate has all the traits of the Nigerian authorities’ pattern of a cover-up whenever their defence and security forces commit unlawful killings.

“One week on, the Nigerian authorities still have many questions to answer: who ordered the use of lethal force on peaceful protesters? Why were CCTV cameras on the scene dismantled in advance? And who ordered electricity being turned off minutes before the military opened fire on protesters?

“The initial denials of the involvement of soldiers in the shooting was followed by the shameful denial of the loss of lives as a result of the military’s attack against the protests.

“Many people are still missing since the day of the incident, and credible evidence shows that the military prevented ambulances from reaching the severely injured in the aftermath.” It added.

Amnesty International told Nigerian authorities to bring to justice those behind the shooting and to protect those who were exercising their right to freedom of assembly.

