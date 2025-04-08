Amnesty Int’l decries escalating attacks as 71 Nigerians killed in one week

Global human rights organization, the Amnesty International, has lamented the rising wave of attacks by terrorists and non-state actors across Nigeria which has resulted in the killing of 71 Nigerians and the abduction of 50 others in just one week.

The body which raised the alarm in a statement on Monday, said the renewed surge in deadly attacks especially across parts of northern Nigeria, has shown that the present administration does not prioritize the security of Nigerians.

In the statement, Amnesty International highlighted what it described as the disturbing escalation of violence in rural communities, detailing how 52 people were killed in Plateau State, 13 in Kebbi, and six in Katsina, all in the last one week.

The human rights body also detailed how over 50 people were abducted in separate attacks in Katsina by armed bandits.

“Over a week, at least 71 people have been killed: 52 in Plateau, 13 in Kebbi and 6 persons in Katsina,” the body said.

“Also in Katsina, gunmen have abducted over 50 people. The gunmen on rampage of bloodshed are escalating deadly attacks on rural areas where hundreds are being displaced.”

The global organization warned that the ongoing violence was creating a looming humanitarian disaster, as entire communities were being uprooted and livelihoods destroyed.

It further criticised the Nigerian government’s response to the crisis, saying repeated claims of troop deployments and previous military interventions have failed to end the killings or bring perpetrators to justice.

“Repeated claims of the deployment of troops to the affected areas by the Nigerian government have yet to stop the killings. Previous military interventions have also failed to end the killings or bring the actual perpetrators to justice in fair trial.

“In Benue and Plateau states, villagers are always lamenting that they are now feeling helpless and on edge, as they constantly brace themselves for the next attacks. The deadly attacks on rural communities are making life hell for villagers.

“Ongoing attacks on rural communities are posing the risk of a humanitarian disaster. The attacks have already caused massive displacement and deprived people affected of their livelihoods. The killings must end now,” the statement emphasized.

The human rights organisation however, called for urgent and concrete action to halt the violence and protect affected populations, emphasising the need for justice, accountability, and humanitarian support.

