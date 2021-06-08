Amnesty Int'l tasks Nigerian govt to protect citizens amid widespread killings, kidnappings | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Amnesty Int’l tasks Nigerian govt to protect citizens amid widespread killings, kidnappings
Amnesty International on Tuesday, criticised the Federal Government over its silence and inability to protect the lives of Nigerians amidst widespread cases of violence, pillaging, and kidnapping.
The group’s tweet reads, “Protect the lives of Nigerians: —Kebbi State: Danko-Wasagu 88 killed —Oyo state: Igangan 11 killed —Benue state: Agatu 30 killed.”
Nigerians have continually expressed displeasure over the many crimes committed against humanity by non-state actors and the perceived indifference of those in authority to combat these crimes.
Just two days ago, in Igangan Community, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, of Oyo State, some suspected herdsmen had razed the community at night killing over 20 people.
READ ALSO: Atedo Peterside knocks Nigerian govt over Twitter ban, demands negotiation with platform
In the last six months, hundreds of students have been kidnapped in at least five separate incidents. In some cases, students have been killed by their kidnappers even after ransoms have been paid.
Unfortunately, the activities of these bandits have created huge humanitarian consequences. In the last decade, close to 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of criminal violence and about 77,000 Nigerians have fled to neighbouring countries, according to reports..
In the first half of 2020 alone, at least 1,126 people were killed by bandits in northern Nigeria, according to Amnesty International.
By Mayowa Oladeji
