AMNESTY REPORT ON CULT KILLINGS: Civil group calls for proactive steps to protect Rivers residents

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO has called for proactive steps to protect Rivers State residents over the incessant occurrences of cult clashes in various communities in the state.

The group made the remark on Monday while reacting to the report by rights watchdog, Amnesty International which issued a damning statement over the number of people killed due to incessant cult clashes.

South-South Zonal Coordinator of CLO, Steve Obodoekwe said that the security situation in Rivers state bothers more on violation of human rights and also added that security operatives in the state must be proactive in protecting Rivers people.

He also said the Police needs to show sincerity by making public the identities of those arrested and prosecuted with regards to cult clashes in parts of Rivers state.

“When communities are under attack and when they raise alarm do we see timely intervention by security operatives especially the police?

“Now, that is what Amnesty International is asking them. So what they are saying is that the authorities should learn how to step up their operations to curtail the activities of these boys,” Obodoekwe added.

Amnesty said in the report that at least 60 people were killed in Khana and Gokana local government areas of Rivers State in 2019.

In the report signed by its Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, the group also revealed that its findings “showed that the government is still not doing enough to protect people in the affected communities from attacks.”

It also lamented that the killers continued to get away with the crime with no one being arrested or punished for crimes.

