Amokachi distributes COVID-19 palliatives to over 1,100 Kaduna families

Daniel Amokachi has blessed some residents of Kaduna communities with food items to help mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amokachi, who has huge followership in Kaduna where he was born, had played football with local club Ranchers Bees in his early days before blossoming into stardom.

The former Nigeria international brought huge relief to more than 1,100 families, distributing food items and other provisions under the Amokachi Foundation.

“This is my little contribution to help the needy in this covid-19 period,” said Amokachi, who currently is Nigeria’s football ambassador.

Read Also: Amokachi narrates ‘disappointing’ experience at T.B. Joshua’s church

“I normally do this 4-6 times in a year to assist people who are in need. I consider it a special honour and privilege by God to assist the less privileged in our society.

“I will continue to do this as long as God grants me the grace.”

The gesture, added Amokachi, was mostly to women since mothers are responsible for the catering of the family.

The beneficiaries thanked Amokachi for the gesture, saying it as timely and special.

While with the Super Eagles, Amokachi played in two world Cup finals in 1994 and 1998 and was a member of the Gold-winning Atlanta 1996 Olympics team.

Since after injury forced him to retire, the former Everton star has coached local club Nassarawa United, National U-23 team as well serving as an assistant Super Eagles coach under late Stephen Keshi.

Join the conversation

Opinions