Amokachi hails ‘quality player’ Osimhen after striker nets winner for Napoli

Former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi has hailed the brilliance of Victor Osimhen after the Napoli striker netted the winner for his team on Sunday.

Amokachi, who was quoted by Goal as saying any club would be willing to sign Osimhen, also spoke of certainty that the No.9 will keep flying.

Osimhen headed Napoli to a 1-0 victory over Bologna in their Serie A clash, heading in Hirving Lozano’s cross to become the hero of the game.

It was Osimhen’s second goal in six Serie A games for Napoli with his first coming in a 4-1 win against Atalanta last month.

“We all know he is a quality player no doubt about that. He is a No. 9 any club would love to have in their team,” Amokachi told Goal.

“The future is in his hands and injury-free, he will keep flying.”

Osimhen had a fantastic season in Lille of France last year, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and helping the club finish fourth in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old has been helpful to Napoli so far this season, and guns for more goals.

Victory for Gennaro Gattuso’s men took them to third on the Serie A log with 14 points from seven games played so far, and just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

