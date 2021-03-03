Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well
Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international, Daniel Amokachi.
Amokachi, who currently serves as special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on sports, said Onuachu has the ability to spearhead the attack of the team.
This is coming from the 1996 Olympic gold medalist at a time when Nigerian fans are not sure who to look up to in terms of goalscoring, with striker Odion Ighalo already retired from the team.
Onuachu has scored 33 goals for Genk since joining the Belgian side in 2019, but has failed to make an impact for Nigeria having only scored on one ocassion in his nine appearances since 2019.
Quoted by CSN, Amokachi said the coaching crew has a responsibility to manage the player well, to ensure he gives his best for the team.
Read Also: Onuachu, Dessers over the moon after helping Genk set club record
“Onuachu has a better chance to spearhead the attack for Nigeria,” he said.
“He’s the only one, and that’s if the coaching crew knows how to use him.
“What Onuachu is experiencing in the Super Eagles was what Victor Agali (a former international) faced during his time in the team.
“We didn’t use him well. He was scoring goals when he was in Germany, but the pattern of play in the Eagles did not suit him.”
The Super Eagles are set to play the matchday five and six fixtures of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this month.
The Gernot Rohr team, who are top of the qualifying group, will play away to Benin Republic in Cotonou before returning home to face Lesotho in Lagos.
