Amotekun announces arrest of six suspected bandits in Oyo State | Ripples Nigeria

The Amotekun corps in Oyo State has disclosed the arrest of six suspected bandits at Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

The security agency revealed that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commandant of the Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (Rtd) on Thursday.

According to Olayanju, the suspects were arrested during a joint patrol routine on Thursday, along two separate routes within the LGA, revealing they also mounted two illegal roadblocks in separate incidents to commit their criminality.

“We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene,” he noted.

READ ALSO: Amotekun arrests three kidnap suspects over attack on Ekiti woman

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps collaborating with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) apprehended six (6) bandits at Kajola Local Government of Oyo state while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29th of April, 2021 along 2 separate routes within the LGA.

“They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

“The bandits namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika, and Umar Aliu Masika (All 6 arrested were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group) were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority Okeho Divisional HQ alongside the 183 herds, weapons, and money found in their possession for further investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions