News
Amotekun arrests 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo
The South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Ondo State.
The Corps Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, paraded the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Akure.
Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Ondo State Governor, also warned criminals hiding in forest reserves to leave the state or face the wrath of the law.
He said: “We are determined to eradicate crime in all nooks and crannies in the state, so there is no hiding place for criminals.
“From the 12 suspects being paraded today, seven of them were arrested in Owo.
“And out of the arrested seven, four of them were contracted with the job of kidnapping and armed robbery in Ondo State by the remaining three.
“We were able to apprehend them with their rifles and camouflage they used in deceiving unsuspecting commuters on the road. They have made confessional statements to the agency.
“We also have a syndicate that specialises in the robbery of commercial motorcycles (Okada) in the Akure and Akoko areas.
“Our effort is to drive home our position of zero-tolerance to all forms of criminalities and crimes in Ondo State.
“We want to further assure the good people of the state, that all security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that this yuletide period is crime-free.”
The commander also revealed that the corps had deployed 1,500 officers to the 18 local government areas of the state to ensure security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...