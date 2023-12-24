Amotekun arrests 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

The South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Ondo State.

The Corps Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, paraded the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Ondo State Governor, also warned criminals hiding in forest reserves to leave the state or face the wrath of the law.

He said: “We are determined to eradicate crime in all nooks and crannies in the state, so there is no hiding place for criminals.

“From the 12 suspects being paraded today, seven of them were arrested in Owo.

“And out of the arrested seven, four of them were contracted with the job of kidnapping and armed robbery in Ondo State by the remaining three.

“We were able to apprehend them with their rifles and camouflage they used in deceiving unsuspecting commuters on the road. They have made confessional statements to the agency.

“We also have a syndicate that specialises in the robbery of commercial motorcycles (Okada) in the Akure and Akoko areas.

“Our effort is to drive home our position of zero-tolerance to all forms of criminalities and crimes in Ondo State.

“We want to further assure the good people of the state, that all security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that this yuletide period is crime-free.”

The commander also revealed that the corps had deployed 1,500 officers to the 18 local government areas of the state to ensure security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

