Amotekun arrests 16-yr-old boy for raping brother’s wife, nine other women in Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun corps in Ondo State have arrested a 16-year-old boy simply identified as Precious for allegedly raping his brother’s wife and nine other women.

Precious who alleged confessed to the act, said he entered the room where his brother’s wife was sleeping naked and proceeded to lay on her.

He reportedly revealed this when he and other suspects were paraded at the Amotekun Corps headquarters, in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital.

He also claimed to have raped nine other women at Laosun, a farm hamlet in the Ondo West local government area.

“I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years old. In the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them.

“I do not use guns or knives to threaten them. Sometimes I will be caught and they will beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before,” he allegedly confessed.

The Ondo Amotekun Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

