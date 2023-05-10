Amotekun arrests 26 suspected criminals in Ondo

The operatives of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, have arrested 26 suspected criminals in Ondo State.

The State Commandant of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspects at the agency’s command headquarters on Wednesday in Akure, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state in the last week.

He said two suspects were picked up by the operatives for pretending to be mentally challenged at Igbara Oke in the Ifedore local government area of the state.

Adeleye added that expensive phones and other items were recovered from one of the suspects.

He said: “We have two cases and it’s becoming rampant almost every week. When we searched these mad people, we found expensive phones.

“We found out that the majority of them only pretended to be mad in order to gather information in the particular area where they intend to operate.

“We have two of them, one from Idanre and one from Igbara Oke.”

The commandant advised the people of the state to inform security agencies of any unusual movement in their environment.

“It is actually dangerous to accost a mad man, anything could happen, thereafter.

“The best thing is to give us timely information and we will contact relevant security organisations to assist in ensuring that they are brought to book.

“Also, the ministry of women affairs in the state is also collaborating with us on all these, especially if we have timely information,” the Amotekun commander stated.

