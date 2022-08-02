Amotekun arrests 45 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers, others in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has arrested 45 suspected criminals for various offences in the state.

Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday in Akure, said the corps would not relent on its efforts at ridding the state of criminals.

He said the suspects include members of a kidnap syndicate, motorcycle snatching gang, cattle rustlers and a rapist.

Adeleye implored the people of the state to join hands with security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

He said: “A couple of weeks ago, we got to an enclave where some miscreants encircled an area around Akoko and we arrested them.

“Those occupying our forests illegally will be flushed out. Those who are in the forests for genuine business should get registered; we will flush others out.

“All security agencies and vigilantes have been briefed on the influx of undesirable elements into the state. We are determined that once you are not here for peace; you are here for war.

“We are working at apprehending the criminals that attacked a construction firm in Owo. Our Intel is showing us we are getting close to the people.

“The mission was on the equipment and the management. These criminals are pressing home a demand from the construction firm. We are working to ensure it does not happen again.”

