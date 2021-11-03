Amotekun arrests herbalist, accomplice with coffin containing dismembered corpse

The Ogun State Command of South-West security network, code-named Amotekun, has arrested two suspected ritualists with a coffin containing a dismembered corpse in Ijebu-Igbo.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, by the Field Commander of Ametokun in the state, David Akinremi.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested following a tip-off that some persons were sighted with a casket in the middle of the night.

The statement read, “At about 8 pm of yesterday (Monday), Amotekun operatives in Ijebu Igbo received information that some persons were sighted bringing in a casket into a house in Fara area of the town.

“The operatives quickly mobilised to the scene and on arrival, they discovered that the building is the residence of one Dare Banjo, who is a herbalist.

“A casket was seen at a corner of a room in the house and the stench from the casket triggered suspicion.

“The herbalist, Dare Banjo, was then asked to open the casket. Behold, inside the casket was a dismembered corpse, without a head, of a suspected male victim of ritual killing by the herbalist and his cohorts.

“Hence, the said Dare Banjo and his accomplice named Toheeb Talubi were immediately arrested.”

Akinremi said the suspects, who are currently in police custody for further investigation, confirmed that the corpse was meant for money ritual.

