Amotekun arrests herders,56 cows in Ondo over violation of anti-open grazing law

Following the passage of the anti-grazing law in Ondo State, the states local security network codenamed Amotekun, has arrested three herders and 56 cows for violating the anti-grazing Law in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu had signed the Anti-Grazing Law on August 31, 2021.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Akure the state capital, the State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the Anti-Grazing Law would be enforced to the fullest, saying it would no longer be business as usual in Ondo.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Iwara Community in Ikare Akoko, headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government, for allegedly destroying farmland.

He called on the leaders of the herders’ associations in the country to educate their people on how to do their businesses without creating conflict.

Also, he noted those arrested would be mandated to pay the fine stipulated in the anti-grazing Law of the state.

On his part, the Seriki Hausa Akungba Akoko, Alahaji Idris Jumil Ismaila thanked the Governor of Ondo State for allowing them to settle out of court and promised to sensitise his people on the implications of violating the anti-grazing Law.

