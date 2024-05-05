Amotekun arrests man for N1.5m fraud in Osun

The South-West Security Initiative, codenamed Amotekun Corps in Osun State, on Sunday, said it had arrested one Adegoroye Akinola on the suspicion that he defrauded nine people of the sum of N1.5 million.

A statement made available by its Public Relations Officer, Idowu Yusuff said the suspect carried out the act on the pretence of assisting the victims to process Corporate Affairs Commission’s registration and procure International Passports.

Yusuff also said that Akinola perpetrated the act at the Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital; adding that the corps got wind of the matter when a complaint was lodged at its office.

Yusuff said: “Osun Amotekun on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man identified as Adegoroye Akinola, an indigene of Igbara Odo of Ekiti State for allegedly defrauding nine victims of N1.597.000 at the Oluyole area of Ibadan in Oyo State under the guise of processing C.A.C registration and International Passport for them.

“The suspect was arrested after a complaint was lodged at Amotekun Ayedaade Command in Gbongan, and our operatives immediately swung into action by tracking the suspect after he absconded from Ibadan to Igbara Odo in Ekiti State after perpetrating the evil act.”

The statement noted that the suspect “was constantly changing his mobile number, hence it was difficult to find out his whereabouts. But during technical analysis, the Amotekun (operatives) discovered that he was in Igbara Odo in Ekiti State.”

“He was arrested following a tip-off from his girlfriend when she was asked to call and invite him to Gbongan for business and he was apprehended,” Yusuff revealed.

Speaking on the development, the Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd.), said the suspect had been handed over to the Oyo State Command of the corps for further Interrogation and prosecution.

According to Adewinbi, during the investigation by the command, it was discovered that the suspect was using many names such as Ayodeji Harry-young and Samuel Ayodeji, and also had multiple phone numbers, as well as Automated Teller Machine cards bearing different names which he used to perpetrate fraud.

