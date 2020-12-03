Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Ondo monarch

The Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested the suspected killers of a monarch in the state, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, who was killed in Ose local government area of the state.

According to the Commander of the Ondo Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the suspects were arrested by a combined team of security operatives at Elegbaka on Wednesday, December 2.

Adeleye added that the Amotekin Corps also rescued four kidnap victims while searching for the killers of the monarch.

Oba Adeusi was murdered by suspected kidnappers between Elegbeka and Ifon while returning from a meeting in Akure.

Adeleye said the suspects were being interrogated, debunking insinuations that his men were not in the bush, adding that surveillance has been mounted at the farm of the late Chief Olu Falae to prevent further attacks.

“Operation Clean Up, launched on Tuesday, led to the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots in Akure and environs. Some of the suspects were caught by the Amotekun Corps while they were robbing,” Adeleye said in a statement.

