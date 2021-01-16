Amotekun arrests tailors for allegedly sewing fake uniforms in Oyo

The Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun has arrested some tailors for allegedly sewing fake uniforms of the agency in the state.

The Chairman of the Amotekun Corps, Gen. Kunle Togun (retd), when he featured in a radio programme on Saturday, said the suspects were questioned and handed over to the police for further investigation.

He said the tailors were arrested for illegally sewing and selling Amotekun uniforms to unauthorized people in the state.

READ ALSO: Oyo Amotekun officer reportedly shoots boy

Togun said: “We heard that these people were sewing and selling fake Amotekun uniforms to some people, particularly at the Lagelu area of Ibadan. We are presently in the area to uncover the truth.

“Our fear is that if the uniforms get to the wrong hands and they use them to commit crimes, people will believe it is the handiwork of real Amotekun personnel.

“We are really afraid of this development because bad news spread quickly than good news.”

Join the conversation

Opinions