Latest Metro

Amotekun arrests three kidnap suspects in Ondo

September 3, 2020
Amotekun is not regional police, Southwest governors clarifies
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State Security Network Agency, better known as Amotekun, has arrested three suspected members of a kidnap syndicate, operating along Owo/Ose area of the state.

The suspects were arrested after abducting a well-known business man, Mr Kunle Agbayewa at a popular saw-mill in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

An eyewitness, Comfort Ilesanmi, disclosed that “the herdsmen. (kidnappers) entered the sawmill and kidnapped him immediately but people around quickly raised the alarm and the Amotekun personnel were invited to the scene”

The security outfit also confirmed that Mr Agbayewa was rescued after he was abducted by the suspected kidnappers while noting that they had been handed over to the state police command.

Read also: AMOTEKUN: Ogun govt explains why it’s yet to inaugurate security corps

Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye said the three kidnappers were apprehended and handed over to the men of the state police command for further investigation and prosecution.

“Our men (Amotekun Corps) led the police and soldiers to rescue the victim this morning shortly after we heard the news of his kidnap.

“After foiling their kidnap plot, we arrested the three men before handing them over to the police. They have begun giving confessional statements”, he said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!