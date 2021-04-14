Amotekun arrests three kidnap suspects over attack on Ekiti woman | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Amotekun arrests three kidnap suspects over attack on Ekiti woman
The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Igbara Odo area of the state following attacks on a woman at the Erinjiyan-Igbara Odo Road.
According to the corps, the suspects, who were arrested on Monday, were Abubakar Musa, 25; Yussuf Lawal, 20; and Babangida Usman, 30.
Speaking on Tuesday, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said the suspected kidnappers attacked the woman on the farm with machetes, and inflicted wounds on her head.
He said on sighting other people, the suspected kidnappers fled into the bush, noting that the woman had been taken to the hospital where she was receiving medical attention.
Meanwhile, Komolafe said the arrest of the suspects in the bush followed a tip-off from residents of the area and a manhunt by operatives of Amotekun.
“When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and could not provide information on where they stayed. We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.
Read also: Ogun launches Amotekun, decorates Soyinka as super marshal
Shedding light on how the suspects were arrested, Komolafe said, “This arrest was as a result of a timely tip-off. A woman was attacked on her farm yesterday (Monday) and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblocks to make sure that the attackers did not escape.
“When the suspects learned that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush, it was then that our men got a hint on the particular route they were passing through. So, the other Amotekun detachment went to lay an ambush for them and they were arrested.
“It is our appeal to residents to give timely information to security agencies so that we can swoop on them and arrest them. If you see strange faces, please report; you can be guaranteed of secrecy of information. Give us timely information, my men are ready to enter the bush and secure the state.
“For example, the unfortunate shooting of the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, there was no way people in that community would say they had not seen strange faces in that forest.
“The same thing is applicable in the case of the petrol station manager, which happened in Isan Ekiti. There is no way some people in that area would say they did not see strange faces. Please give timely information about security issues.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...