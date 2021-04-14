Amotekun arrests three kidnap suspects over attack on Ekiti woman | Ripples Nigeria

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Igbara Odo area of the state following attacks on a woman at the Erinjiyan-Igbara Odo Road.

According to the corps, the suspects, who were arrested on Monday, were Abubakar Musa, 25; Yussuf Lawal, 20; and Babangida Usman, 30.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said the suspected kidnappers attacked the woman on the farm with machetes, and inflicted wounds on her head.

He said on sighting other people, the suspected kidnappers fled into the bush, noting that the woman had been taken to the hospital where she was receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, Komolafe said the arrest of the suspects in the bush followed a tip-off from residents of the area and a manhunt by operatives of Amotekun.

“When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and could not provide information on where they stayed. We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

Shedding light on how the suspects were arrested, Komolafe said, “This arrest was as a result of a timely tip-off. A woman was attacked on her farm yesterday (Monday) and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblocks to make sure that the attackers did not escape.

“When the suspects learned that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush, it was then that our men got a hint on the particular route they were passing through. So, the other Amotekun detachment went to lay an ambush for them and they were arrested.

“It is our appeal to residents to give timely information to security agencies so that we can swoop on them and arrest them. If you see strange faces, please report; you can be guaranteed of secrecy of information. Give us timely information, my men are ready to enter the bush and secure the state.

“For example, the unfortunate shooting of the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, there was no way people in that community would say they had not seen strange faces in that forest.

“The same thing is applicable in the case of the petrol station manager, which happened in Isan Ekiti. There is no way some people in that area would say they did not see strange faces. Please give timely information about security issues.”

