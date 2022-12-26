News
Amotekun denies attack on deposed Osun monarch
The South-West Security Network codenamed Amotekun, Osun State command, has dismissed the claim on the attack of the deposed Eleko of Eko Akala in the Ifelodun local government area of the state, Sunday Akinwale.
Akinwale, who was removed from the throne in 2021, alleged that an officer of the Amotekun Corps and thugs physically assaulted him and chased him out of the palace.
But in a statement issued on Monday by its Field Commander in the state, Amitolu Shittu, Amotekun urged the people of the state to disregard the claim.
The security outfit insisted that none of its personnel was involved in the act.
READ ALSO: Amotekun rescues nine abducted persons in Osun
The statement read: “Given the foregoing, We would like to inform the general public that the publication was part of an orchestrated campaign of calumny aimed at damaging Osun Amotekun’s reputation and bringing it into public odium, obloquy, infamy, scandal, scorn, and contempt.
“This is how they started the damages on the Nigeria Police which resulted in the #ENDSARS Protest that almost destroyed the country in the year 2020, it has been noted that whenever criminals elements want to perpetrate their evil and their satanic plans that is when they published fake news, our resolve to stamp out the criminals in the state is not negotiable.
“Osun Amotekun Corps is an establishment of the law which no party can lay claim to as it belongs to the entire citizen of the state, we are non-partisan.
“We, however, urge the promoters of the said publication to henceforth stop publishing news to damage the reputation and achievements of Osun Amotekun Corps.”
