Amotekun dismisses report on the killing of UI student by its operatives

The Commandant of the South-West Security Network in Oyo State, Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), has dismissed a report on the alleged killing of a University of Ibadan student by the outfit’s operatives.

Olayanju, who reacted to the claim in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday, said the Amotekun operatives had an encounter with a three-man robbery gang, killed its leader and handed the two surviving members to the police in Oyo town.

He said: “On Sunday, December 20, a mobile patrol team of Amotekun operatives from Oyo East and Atiba local government areas ran into an illegal roadblock mounted around Sabo area of Oyo town at about 4:00 a.m.

“While the team was attempting to clear the barricade to facilitate smooth passage for interstate commercial vehicles plying the road, a group of armed men suspected to be robbers fired at the Amotekun operatives and a gun duel ensued.

“In the process, one of the robbers, nicknamed Akin Sarz, was neutralised and two other gang members were arrested at the scene with a locally made pistol and cartridges

“Men of Nigerian Police Force from Atiba were called to the scene where Amotekun operatives handed over the two suspected armed robbers along with the corpse of Akin Sarz to them.

“The police later handed over the surviving gang members to the State CID Iyangaku, Ibadan, for further investigation.”

