AMOTEKUN: Groups flay AGF Malami for overheating polity

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been accused of unduly overheating the polity, and putting the nation on boiling point, by publicly declaring the new security outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun’ as illegal.

The accusation was leveled against Malami by two groups, the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative, TYLPI, and South-West Professionals, SOWPROF, which reacted to the comments by the AGF.

In a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, Mr. Olusegun K Ahmadu and Mr. Olufemi J Adefemiwa, respectively, the groups said that Malami’s comments smack of bias and double standards given the “silence of the federal authorities and continued lending of support to the formation and operation of similar security bodies such as the Hisbahs and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in certain troubled parts of the North.”

“Where was the Federal Government and the AGF when Hisbah operatives recently arrested a policeman in the North? Why would the same Federal Government that lent and still lends support to those outfits now find the constitution sacred?”

“Malami’s insensitive and vexatious outburst has dangerously resurrected all the divisive tendencies- mutual distrust, differences, fissures and dichotomy which had plagued relations among the various sections of the country, judging by the public outrage that has trailed the incident.”

The groups therefore advised the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage the South West governors to perfect the process that would make Amotekun effective as a demonstration of good faith and its professed commitment to safeguarding lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, creed and political persuasions.

