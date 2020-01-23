Amotekun illegal, unknown to constitution, Nigerian govt insists

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday insisted that the Southwest security outfit, Operation Amotekun, is illegal and unknown to the country’s constitution

Malami said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Dr. Umar Gwandu, that the Amotekun would never be allowed to stand.

He said no amount of sentiments would make the Federal Government abandon the path of rule of law and trade of illegality in managing Nigeria affairs

Malami said: “No amount of effort to hide the truth will work. People could be carried away by sentimental or emotional inclinations, but the truth remains apparently palpable.

“The bottom line is that the current Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not accommodate the formation of regional security architecture.

““This is a fact which is undisputable and undeniable. Mr. Falana was prevaricating and circumlocuting using evasive techniques when he was asked by the media to justify the presence of lacuna within the law which could establish or protect the concept of regionalism in any operation in the country.

“This arrangement called Amotekun is not backed by any law neither at the State nor at the Federal Government level. Amotekun, therefore, remains unconstitutional and illegal as already indicated.

“The Federal Government appreciates that legally-minded Nigerians have started to eschew emotions by offering legal comments on the matter as against being carried away by other inclinations.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is committed to the rule of law and a constitutional democratic Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

