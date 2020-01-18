Amotekun is here to stay, we are ready to sacrifice our freedom for future generations, Fani-Kayode tells Miyetti Allah

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday reacted to the comment credited to the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, calling for the arrest of Yoruba leaders behind the Operation Amotekun.

Fani-Kayode, in his reaction, said Amotekun has come to stay and anybody against its existence should be damned.

Bodejo had said in a chat with journalists that Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun have “evil hearts” and plotting to divide Nigeria.

But a tweet on his verified Twitter handle -@realFFK, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun – Miyetti Allah’

“Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire. Do your worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. We are ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of our loved ones and children and for the future generations of our people.

“We will never bow to you and we will not be intimidated by your bullying ways and childish barrack-room threats. When you take one of us down millions will rise up in his or her defence and in his or her place.

“We have lost all sense of fear. We have no fear of arrest, no fear of death, no fear of torture, no fear of failure and no fear of tyranny because the Lord is with us! Amotekun is here to stay and damned be he who says this is not so.

“In as much as the control of one’s own destiny is the pre-condition for progress, a conflict with the Islamic North is inevitable if the South truly desires to successfully reform itself.

“The struggle for secession in 1967, the Nzeogwu coup of January 15th 1966 and the Orkar coup of April 22 1990, which all aimed at breaking the Islamic North’s political stranglehold coupled with the centrifugal ethnic nationalism of today, have all been abundantly vindicated.

“There is no realistic prospect of working, in equal partnership, with the Islamic North towards any shared enlightened vision of the future. It is time for us to go our separate ways.”

